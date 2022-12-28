Naples Global Advisors LLC Has $1.46 Million Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,037 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 123.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 37,354 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 20,605 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 697,281 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $69,728,000 after buying an additional 60,715 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 931,308 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $83,641,000 after acquiring an additional 375,900 shares in the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaton Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 9,051 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 1.2 %

COP stock opened at $118.47 on Wednesday. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $71.68 and a fifty-two week high of $138.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $122.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.15.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.19. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 35.02%. The business had revenue of $21.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 14.70%.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,477,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $547,138.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 661,142 shares in the company, valued at $74,431,366.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $1,477,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Erste Group Bank upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.71.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Further Reading

