Naples Global Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 0.5% during the first quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in Duke Energy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 9,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its position in Duke Energy by 15.1% during the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DUK. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.82.

In related news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $38,831.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,518,390.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $103.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.07 and a 200-day moving average of $101.84. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $83.76 and a 52-week high of $116.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.03%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.05%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

