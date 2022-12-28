Naples Global Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)

Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,375 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,450 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hess Midstream were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in shares of Hess Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,325,000. Kercheville Advisors LLC raised its position in Hess Midstream by 1.7% during the second quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 217,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,097,000 after acquiring an additional 3,619 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Hess Midstream by 8.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 8.0% in the first quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 44,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 387.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 31,521 shares during the period. 87.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hess Midstream alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Hess Midstream in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company.

Hess Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of HESM stock opened at $29.80 on Wednesday. Hess Midstream LP has a fifty-two week low of $24.33 and a fifty-two week high of $35.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.64.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $334.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.34 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hess Midstream LP will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Hess Midstream Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd were given a $0.5627 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 2nd. This is a positive change from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.55%. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 110.84%.

About Hess Midstream

(Get Rating)

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HESM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.