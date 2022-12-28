Naples Global Advisors LLC Acquires 970 Shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MLPX. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter worth $217,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter valued at $217,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $242,000.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of MLPX stock opened at $41.07 on Wednesday. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 52-week low of $34.89 and a 52-week high of $45.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.70 and its 200-day moving average is $40.70.

