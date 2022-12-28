Naples Global Advisors LLC Sells 4,780 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Naples Global Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,780 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.7% during the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 7,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. OLIO Financial Planning raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. OLIO Financial Planning now owns 229,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,865,000 after purchasing an additional 10,834 shares during the period. Intergy Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 47,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares during the period. Finally, Mill Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $267,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

BIV opened at $74.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.87. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $71.40 and a one year high of $87.92.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

