Naples Global Advisors LLC Boosts Position in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX)

Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in ORIX were worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of ORIX by 64.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in ORIX by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ORIX by 20.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,724 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of ORIX by 10.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 46,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,665,000 after acquiring an additional 4,449 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of ORIX by 46.8% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 7,163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Get ORIX alerts:

Insider Transactions at ORIX

In other news, major shareholder Corp Orix sold 562,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total transaction of $49,359,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,676,077 shares in the company, valued at $585,825,756.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORIX Stock Down 0.3 %

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of ORIX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ORIX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

ORIX stock opened at $81.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.57. ORIX Co. has a twelve month low of $68.78 and a twelve month high of $112.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

ORIX (NYSE:IX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.48). ORIX had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that ORIX Co. will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current year.

ORIX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Europe, Australasia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ORIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.