Naples Global Advisors LLC Buys 6,475 Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,475 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $1,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ABB during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of ABB by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ABB by 146.6% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ABB by 62.7% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in ABB during the second quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABB. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of ABB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays cut their target price on ABB from CHF 29 to CHF 26 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of ABB from CHF 28 to CHF 26.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded ABB from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ABB presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.54.

ABB Stock Performance

NYSE:ABB opened at $30.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.11. ABB Ltd has a 1 year low of $24.27 and a 1 year high of $39.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.41.

ABB (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.50 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 13.65%. On average, analysts expect that ABB Ltd will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

ABB Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

Featured Stories

