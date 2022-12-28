Naples Global Advisors LLC Buys 513 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EXPD. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 3rd quarter valued at $927,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,747,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $157,891,000 after purchasing an additional 79,848 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Oak Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the third quarter worth about $2,465,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 13,716.5% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 395,152 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,896,000 after purchasing an additional 392,292 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Expeditors International of Washington

In related news, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total transaction of $1,304,445.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,014.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total value of $1,304,445.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,014.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 17,206 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $1,827,793.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,692 shares of company stock valued at $3,237,336 in the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EXPD. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.78.

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $106.42 on Wednesday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.08 and a 1 year high of $135.10. The firm has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.32 and a 200 day moving average of $101.18.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is presently 14.08%.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

