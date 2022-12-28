Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Lowers Stock Position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,557 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,687 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned about 0.05% of Glacier Bancorp worth $2,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 1.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC lifted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 0.6% during the second quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 34,869 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 9.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,751 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 3.1% during the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,419 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 2.1% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GBCI shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Glacier Bancorp Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Glacier Bancorp stock opened at $49.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.43 and a 12-month high of $60.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.72.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.01). Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 29.68% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $235.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Glacier Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 5th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 53.23%.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

