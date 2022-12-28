FAS Wealth Partners Acquires 3,612 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

FAS Wealth Partners lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Get Rating) by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,233 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,612 shares during the quarter. FAS Wealth Partners’ holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWO. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 119.5% during the second quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $204,000.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of RWO stock opened at $40.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.06 and a 200 day moving average of $42.83. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $36.47 and a 52 week high of $56.85.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.