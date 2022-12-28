FAS Wealth Partners Grows Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

FAS Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,303 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the quarter. FAS Wealth Partners’ holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 105.5% during the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 2,119 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $346,000. LGT Group Foundation purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,375,000. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,295 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $231.53 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $243.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $56.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.43. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $179.80 and a 12-month high of $288.46.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 31.82% and a net margin of 30.33%. Sell-side analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 31.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $5.71 dividend. This represents a $22.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on PXD shares. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $315.00 to $310.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $346.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $279.39.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

