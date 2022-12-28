Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Bought by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 210.6% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $335,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,681.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PSX. Cowen boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.53.

NYSE PSX opened at $104.58 on Wednesday. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $72.05 and a 1 year high of $113.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $1.48. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 6.18%. The company had revenue of $48.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 19.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.75%.

Phillips 66 Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.