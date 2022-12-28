Sfmg LLC Sells 1,609 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Sfmg LLC trimmed its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,181 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,609 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVDA. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 28.9% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,106,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,065,457,000 after buying an additional 249,045 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 42.1% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 4.1% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,357 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $19,197,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,220 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on NVDA. Barclays upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price (up from $205.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.09.

NVIDIA Stock Down 7.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $141.21 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $313.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $153.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $351.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 20.85%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 6.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total transaction of $418,717.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,505,428.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total value of $418,717.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,505,428.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total transaction of $9,905,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,250,193 shares in the company, valued at $371,484,362.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 235,287 shares of company stock worth $30,743,722. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.