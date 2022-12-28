Capital Insight Partners LLC Sells 30,698 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Capital Insight Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) by 90.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 30,698 shares during the quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 45,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,452,000 after acquiring an additional 4,518 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,890,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 53,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 518,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,657,000 after purchasing an additional 87,661 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at $361,000. 97.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ManpowerGroup stock opened at $83.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.00 and a 52 week high of $115.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.86 and a 200-day moving average of $77.64.

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.03. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 2.14%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.50%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MAN. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on ManpowerGroup from $88.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on ManpowerGroup from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on ManpowerGroup in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ManpowerGroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.25.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

