Capital Insight Partners LLC Sells 480 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Capital Insight Partners LLC reduced its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,954 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,303 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,257 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,618 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 7,547 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 125,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,747,000 after acquiring an additional 7,747 shares in the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $352,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,412.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Skyworks Solutions Trading Down 0.9 %

Several research firms recently issued reports on SWKS. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $145.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.45.

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $88.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $76.16 and a one year high of $163.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.82.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 31.00% and a net margin of 23.25%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.79%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.