Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Capital Insight Partners LLC

Capital Insight Partners LLC decreased its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,435 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 286.2% during the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MO. Cowen boosted their price objective on Altria Group to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.64.

Altria Group Stock Performance

MO opened at $46.48 on Wednesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $40.35 and a one year high of $57.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.64 and its 200-day moving average is $44.40. The company has a market capitalization of $83.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.64.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 345.98% and a net margin of 18.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 146.30%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Articles

