Capital Insight Partners LLC Sells 20,380 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Capital Insight Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,241 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 20,380 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Trust Bank increased its stake in Gentex by 1.3% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 889,109 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $21,196,000 after acquiring an additional 11,266 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Gentex during the third quarter valued at about $1,490,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Gentex by 10.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 66,588 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 6,028 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC increased its stake in Gentex by 95.5% during the third quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 16,873 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 8,244 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Gentex by 10.4% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 547,539 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,053,000 after acquiring an additional 51,389 shares during the period. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Gentex news, Director James H. Wallace sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total value of $364,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,022.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James H. Wallace sold 14,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total value of $364,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $383,022.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven R. Downing acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.74 per share, for a total transaction of $257,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,050,344.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gentex in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Gentex from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Gentex to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.80.

Shares of GNTX opened at $27.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.93. Gentex Co. has a one year low of $23.28 and a one year high of $36.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.17.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.08). Gentex had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The business had revenue of $493.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is 35.82%.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

