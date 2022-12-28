Tsfg LLC Sells 1,012 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB)

Tsfg LLC decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB – Get Rating) by 40.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPMB. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 345.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000.

SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF stock opened at $21.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.20. SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.61 and a one year high of $25.40.

