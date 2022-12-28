Capital Insight Partners LLC Decreases Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Capital Insight Partners LLC lowered its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,304 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 870 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 119.4% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 117.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 468 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TJX. Cowen raised their target price on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Bank of America raised their target price on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on TJX Companies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.67.

Insider Activity

TJX Companies Stock Performance

In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 16,223 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total value of $1,294,433.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 209,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,707,228.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 16,223 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total value of $1,294,433.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 209,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,707,228.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total value of $252,352.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,092,234.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,231 shares of company stock worth $2,405,249. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE TJX opened at $79.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $91.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.03. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.69 and a 1-year high of $81.17.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.97% and a net margin of 6.90%. As a group, analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Recommended Stories

