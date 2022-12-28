Capital Insight Partners LLC Sells 1,975 Shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Capital Insight Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,975 shares during the quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFL. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in GFL Environmental by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,132,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,465,000 after buying an additional 1,670,653 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 204.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,035,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366,424 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,469,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,837 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in GFL Environmental by 95.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,142,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,144 shares during the period. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC raised its stake in GFL Environmental by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 5,082,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,139,000 after acquiring an additional 913,709 shares during the period. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GFL opened at $28.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. GFL Environmental Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.10 and a twelve month high of $38.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.26.

GFL Environmental ( NYSE:GFL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 2.57%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th were paid a dividend of $0.012 per share. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is -9.80%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GFL. Bank of America raised shares of GFL Environmental from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $32.50 in a report on Friday, October 21st. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on GFL Environmental from C$53.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded GFL Environmental to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on GFL Environmental from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.06.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

