Tsfg LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 145.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in Manulife Financial by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 99,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 23,777 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Manulife Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $275,000. Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in Manulife Financial by 195.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 267,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,195,000 after purchasing an additional 177,066 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Manulife Financial by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Manulife Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $406,000. 43.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manulife Financial Price Performance

Manulife Financial stock opened at $17.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.15. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $14.92 and a 1-year high of $22.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.26.

Manulife Financial Cuts Dividend

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Rating ) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.51 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a $0.242 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 32.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on MFC shares. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Manulife Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.86.

About Manulife Financial



Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

