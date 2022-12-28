2,496 Shares in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Bought by Tsfg LLC

Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WBD. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. 55.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on WBD shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $44.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.83.

Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Up 0.7 %

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $9.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.65. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $27.50.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

See Also

