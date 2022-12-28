Tsfg LLC Makes New $28,000 Investment in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY)

Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 39.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 35.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 4,017 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,145,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 28.1% during the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 110,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after buying an additional 24,221 shares during the period.

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHY opened at $22.50 on Wednesday. Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $19.53 and a 52-week high of $26.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.94.

