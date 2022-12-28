Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Takes $2.93 Million Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 47,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,931,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,435,000. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 623.4% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 58,516 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 50,427 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 28,693 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 3,970 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,158 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 4,054 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OXY opened at $64.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $58.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.78. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.75 and a fifty-two week high of $77.13.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 35.11% and a return on equity of 59.90%. Analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 4.33%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OXY. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $59.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $84.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.35.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

