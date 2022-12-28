Tsfg LLC Buys 89 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 220 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LOW. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 114.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 259 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $201.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $125.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.15. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.12 and a 12-month high of $260.83.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $23.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total value of $12,179,889.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,690,176.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on LOW shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.92.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

