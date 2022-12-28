Tsfg LLC Buys 30 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 428.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in MercadoLibre by 26.6% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in MercadoLibre by 80.9% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,531,000 after acquiring an additional 4,587 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in MercadoLibre by 63.8% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Natixis increased its position in MercadoLibre by 869.9% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 13,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,377,000 after acquiring an additional 11,796 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in MercadoLibre by 159.5% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

MercadoLibre stock opened at $854.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $600.68 and a 1 year high of $1,365.97. The company has a market cap of $42.96 billion, a PE ratio of 159.09 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $899.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $853.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.25. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

MELI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,470.00 to $1,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on MercadoLibre from $990.00 to $970.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,322.00.

MercadoLibre Profile

(Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.