Tsfg LLC Sells 372 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS)

Tsfg LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth $338,853,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,041,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,509,000 after acquiring an additional 757,567 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,813,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,503,000 after acquiring an additional 109,138 shares during the last quarter. Brightworth boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brightworth now owns 3,129,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,480,000 after acquiring an additional 286,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,376,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,108,000 after acquiring an additional 37,861 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

IXUS opened at $58.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.32. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $49.42 and a 1 year high of $72.34.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

