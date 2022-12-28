Tsfg LLC Reduces Position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL)

Tsfg LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL – Get Rating) by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 32,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation grew its stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 16,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 10,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF Price Performance

SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF stock opened at $40.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.19. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a 1-year low of $38.82 and a 1-year high of $47.50.

