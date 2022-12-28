Tsfg LLC Grows Stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Tsfg LLC increased its stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 2,616.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 679 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenhaven Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Oshkosh during the third quarter valued at approximately $122,303,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 209.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 774,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,955,000 after buying an additional 523,900 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp purchased a new position in Oshkosh in the second quarter worth $40,887,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 19.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,764,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,052,000 after purchasing an additional 449,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 8.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,802,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,646,000 after purchasing an additional 440,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on OSK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $95.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.23.

Oshkosh Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE OSK opened at $88.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 64.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.22 and a 200 day moving average of $83.52. Oshkosh Co. has a 1 year low of $69.30 and a 1 year high of $125.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 3.95%. Research analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.03%.

Oshkosh Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

