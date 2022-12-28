Tsfg LLC Has $39,000 Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 63.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,034 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHA. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $4,025,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 10,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $40.28 on Wednesday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $37.25 and a 52 week high of $52.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.48 and its 200-day moving average is $41.20.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.