Tsfg LLC Purchases New Stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 625 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $29,190,000. Natixis increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 460.4% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 419,070 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $23,881,000 after buying an additional 344,295 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 6,658.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 196,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $11,168,000 after buying an additional 193,100 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 108,550.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 182,532 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $11,505,000 after buying an additional 182,364 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,054,684 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $881,500,000 after buying an additional 113,816 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $84.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.32. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a twelve month low of $50.20 and a twelve month high of $96.50.

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20). The firm had revenue of $889.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.24) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -4.47 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WYNN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Barclays raised their price target on Wynn Resorts from $75.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Wynn Resorts to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Wynn Resorts from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Wynn Resorts from $85.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.92.

In other news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 5,707 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total transaction of $477,390.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,618.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

