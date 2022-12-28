Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,567 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 13,299 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 58,361 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.5% in the second quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 14,547 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.6% in the second quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,985 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on VZ. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Tigress Financial reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.11.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of VZ opened at $39.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.38. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.55 and a twelve month high of $55.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.70 and a 200-day moving average of $42.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 56.62%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.