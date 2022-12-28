Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.4957 per share on Sunday, January 15th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th.

Cardinal Health has raised its dividend by an average of 1.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 36 years. Cardinal Health has a dividend payout ratio of 37.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Cardinal Health to earn $6.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.98 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.8%.

Cardinal Health Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of CAH stock opened at $79.15 on Wednesday. Cardinal Health has a twelve month low of $48.42 and a twelve month high of $81.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.78. The company has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.24. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 252.82% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The business had revenue of $49.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.88 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Mizuho increased their price target on Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Bank of America raised Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Cardinal Health from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 19,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total transaction of $1,545,063.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,459,718.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the third quarter worth approximately $1,711,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 23.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 31,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 6,090 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 4.9% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 9,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 5.5% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 21,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

See Also

