Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Raises Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $2,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $441,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 1.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 293.5% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 3.4% in the third quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 9,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ES stock opened at $84.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.05 and its 200 day moving average is $83.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $70.54 and a 52-week high of $94.63.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 9.45%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently 63.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on ES. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.36.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

