Encompass Health Co. (EHC) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th.

Encompass Health has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years. Encompass Health has a payout ratio of 18.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Encompass Health to earn $3.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.6%.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Encompass Health Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE EHC opened at $59.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Encompass Health has a 52 week low of $44.33 and a 52 week high of $74.61.

Insider Activity at Encompass Health

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 5.39%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Encompass Health will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Greg D. Carmichael purchased 1,830 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.67 per share, for a total transaction of $100,046.10. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,549.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Encompass Health

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EHC. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 157.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the 1st quarter worth $178,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the 3rd quarter worth $283,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the 1st quarter worth $318,000. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EHC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Encompass Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on Encompass Health from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet raised Encompass Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Stephens decreased their target price on Encompass Health from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Encompass Health from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.13.

Encompass Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.