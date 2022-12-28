Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 on January 13th

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 10th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th.

Steel Dynamics has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Steel Dynamics has a dividend payout ratio of 11.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Steel Dynamics to earn $9.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.1%.

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock opened at $102.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Steel Dynamics has a twelve month low of $50.54 and a twelve month high of $113.12.

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $5.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 65.26% and a net margin of 18.99%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics will post 21.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $272,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,034,888.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 22,103 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total transaction of $2,129,181.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 701,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,618,650.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 2,500 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $272,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,034,888.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 183.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,380,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,166,000 after buying an additional 893,705 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 9.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,207,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $771,198,000 after buying an additional 800,656 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 345.2% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 370,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,887,000 after buying an additional 287,050 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 42.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 572,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,743,000 after buying an additional 171,478 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 13.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,335,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $111,397,000 after buying an additional 156,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on STLD. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.14.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 10th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

