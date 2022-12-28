TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 (TANNI) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 28th

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 (NASDAQ:TANNI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Sunday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.5156 per share on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 Price Performance

TANNI opened at $25.53 on Wednesday. TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 has a 1 year low of $24.08 and a 1 year high of $26.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.72.

Featured Stories

