Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.225 per share by the medical research company on Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Agilent Technologies has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Agilent Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 15.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Agilent Technologies to earn $6.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.6%.

Shares of A stock opened at $149.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Agilent Technologies has a twelve month low of $112.52 and a twelve month high of $162.62. The company has a market cap of $44.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.44.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The medical research company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.28% and a net margin of 18.31%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on A shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.21.

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 672 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $107,520.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,529 shares in the company, valued at $2,484,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 6,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.11, for a total value of $881,495.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 191,358 shares in the company, valued at $24,897,589.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 672 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $107,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,484,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 222,589 shares of company stock valued at $34,061,140 over the last 90 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of A. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 67.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,336,607 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $309,203,000 after purchasing an additional 942,651 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 196.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,242,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $164,433,000 after purchasing an additional 823,300 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,531,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,246,209,000 after acquiring an additional 261,435 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 2,681.5% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 179,849 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,799,000 after acquiring an additional 173,383 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 286.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 199,328 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $24,196,000 after acquiring an additional 147,766 shares during the period.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

