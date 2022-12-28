Winpak Ltd. (WPK) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th

Winpak Ltd. (TSE:WPK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th.

Winpak Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of TSE WPK opened at C$42.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 6.99 and a quick ratio of 4.69. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.76 billion and a PE ratio of 16.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$42.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$43.85. Winpak has a 12-month low of C$35.52 and a 12-month high of C$48.13.

Winpak (TSE:WPK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$394.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$392.47 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Winpak will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Transactions at Winpak

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WPK. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Winpak from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Winpak from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Winpak from C$62.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st.

In other Winpak news, Director Petri Olavi Leskinen acquired 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$41.81 per share, with a total value of C$33,448.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$75,258.

Winpak Company Profile

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, and Packaging Machinery. The Flexible Packaging segment provides modified atmosphere packaging products for fresh and processed meats, poultry, cheese, medical device packaging, and high performance pouch applications; high-barrier films for converting applications; barrier and non-barrier films, including shrink bags for printing, laminating, and bag making applications; and biaxially oriented nylon films for food packaging and industrial applications.

Further Reading

