Choice Hotels International, Inc. (CHH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 on January 17th

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.237 per share on Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th.

Choice Hotels International has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Choice Hotels International has a dividend payout ratio of 16.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Choice Hotels International to earn $5.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.95 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.4%.

Choice Hotels International Stock Performance

Shares of Choice Hotels International stock opened at $111.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.04. Choice Hotels International has a 12 month low of $104.15 and a 12 month high of $157.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.19). Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 25.72% and a return on equity of 87.75%. The firm had revenue of $414.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Choice Hotels International news, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 6,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.16, for a total value of $787,666.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,883,541.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Choice Hotels International news, Director Brian Bainum sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.44, for a total value of $3,673,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,158.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 6,723 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.16, for a total value of $787,666.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,612 shares in the company, valued at $2,883,541.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,788 shares of company stock valued at $6,067,739. Insiders own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $477,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 1st quarter valued at about $447,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 1st quarter valued at about $445,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 101.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. 58.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CHH. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Choice Hotels International from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on Choice Hotels International from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $117.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Choice Hotels International in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Choice Hotels International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.75.

About Choice Hotels International

(Get Rating)

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

