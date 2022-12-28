Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.46 on February 1st

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.46 per share on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This is a boost from Laurentian Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.
Laurentian Bank of Canada Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of LB opened at C$32.83 on Wednesday. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$28.23 and a 12 month high of C$45.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$32.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$35.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45.
Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 9th. The company reported C$1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.21 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$257.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$267.30 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 5.2399995 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.
