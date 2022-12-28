Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.46 on February 1st

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.46 per share on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This is a boost from Laurentian Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of LB opened at C$32.83 on Wednesday. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$28.23 and a 12 month high of C$45.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$32.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$35.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 9th. The company reported C$1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.21 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$257.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$267.30 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 5.2399995 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Cormark decreased their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$48.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, CSFB raised their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$41.00.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

