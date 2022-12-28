Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.25 Per Share

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) declared a dec 22 dividend on Tuesday, December 13th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.2485 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 13th. This represents a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous dec 22 dividend of $0.25.

Realty Income has raised its dividend by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 28 consecutive years. Realty Income has a payout ratio of 217.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Realty Income to earn $4.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.98 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.2%.

Shares of NYSE O opened at $64.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.71. Realty Income has a 52-week low of $55.50 and a 52-week high of $75.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.78.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on O. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Raymond James cut their price target on Realty Income from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com raised Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Realty Income by 25.3% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in Realty Income by 2,969.0% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Realty Income by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Realty Income during the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Realty Income by 1,699.5% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

