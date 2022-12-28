Equity Residential (EQR) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.625 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th.

Equity Residential has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Equity Residential has a payout ratio of 156.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Equity Residential to earn $3.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.1%.

Equity Residential Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE EQR opened at $59.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.77. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $58.15 and a 52-week high of $94.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Transactions at Equity Residential

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Equity Residential to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.94.

In other news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $2,510,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,848. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Equity Residential

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQR. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,091,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 42,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,845,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 15.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 3.8% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 12,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 4.3% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 26,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Featured Articles

