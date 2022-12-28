Steelcase Inc. (SCS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on January 13th

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the business services provider on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th.

Steelcase has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.3% per year over the last three years. Steelcase has a dividend payout ratio of 93.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble.

Shares of NYSE SCS opened at $7.06 on Wednesday. Steelcase has a fifty-two week low of $6.20 and a fifty-two week high of $12.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.27. The company has a market capitalization of $796.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.07 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.35.

SCS has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Steelcase in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark downgraded shares of Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of Steelcase from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Steelcase in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Steelcase by 179.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Steelcase in the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Steelcase by 463.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 14,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Steelcase by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 4,688 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, and mobile power and screens.

