Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.56 Per Share

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.56 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 6th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Washington Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54.

Washington Trust Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 6.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Washington Trust Bancorp has a payout ratio of 50.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Washington Trust Bancorp to earn $4.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.9%.

Get Washington Trust Bancorp alerts:

Washington Trust Bancorp Stock Performance

Washington Trust Bancorp stock opened at $47.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.57. The company has a market capitalization of $819.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.77. Washington Trust Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $45.60 and a fifty-two week high of $60.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Washington Trust Bancorp ( NASDAQ:WASH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $57.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.80 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 30.94%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Washington Trust Bancorp will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WASH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Compass Point cut Washington Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Washington Trust Bancorp to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Washington Trust Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $399,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 11.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 12.8% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 12.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 41.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, such as commercial real estate loans, including commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans that consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.