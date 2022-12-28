Fulton Financial Co. (FULT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on January 13th

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the bank on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th.

Fulton Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Fulton Financial has a payout ratio of 31.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Fulton Financial to earn $1.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.4%.

Shares of NASDAQ FULT opened at $17.08 on Wednesday. Fulton Financial has a twelve month low of $13.72 and a twelve month high of $19.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Fulton Financial ( NASDAQ:FULT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 26.40%. The firm had revenue of $278.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.15 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fulton Financial will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Fulton Financial news, EVP Angela M. Snyder sold 4,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $87,832.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,074.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Angela M. Sargent sold 11,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total value of $215,059.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,301,367.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Angela M. Snyder sold 4,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $87,832.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,074.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,821,468 shares of the bank’s stock worth $362,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,379 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Fulton Financial by 7.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,117,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $270,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,047 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Fulton Financial by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,805,481 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,591,000 after acquiring an additional 188,471 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Fulton Financial by 8.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,941,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,945,000 after acquiring an additional 731,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Fulton Financial by 0.4% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,922,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,576,000 after acquiring an additional 12,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FULT. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fulton Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Fulton Financial to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans, as well as equipment lease financing loans.

