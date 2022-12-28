Limoneira (LMNR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 on January 13th

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th.
Limoneira has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.6% annually over the last three years. Limoneira has a dividend payout ratio of 166.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.
Limoneira Trading Up 3.6 %
Limoneira stock opened at $12.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.07. Limoneira has a 52 week low of $10.44 and a 52 week high of $16.41.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Limoneira
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Limoneira in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
About Limoneira
Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Limoneira (LMNR)
- Yum! Brands Looks Tasty in 2023
- Why Did Immutep Ltd Stock Soar Recently?
- 3 Industrial Stocks to Help Build Your 2023 Watchlist
- The Institutions Choose CarMax Over Carvana, Should You?
- Heatmap in Trading: How to Learn What Market Depth Hides
Receive News & Ratings for Limoneira Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limoneira and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.