Limoneira (LMNR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 on January 13th

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th.

Limoneira has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.6% annually over the last three years. Limoneira has a dividend payout ratio of 166.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Limoneira Trading Up 3.6 %

Limoneira stock opened at $12.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.07. Limoneira has a 52 week low of $10.44 and a 52 week high of $16.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Limoneira

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LMNR. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Limoneira by 151.3% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Limoneira in the first quarter valued at about $156,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Limoneira in the second quarter valued at about $572,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Limoneira by 1.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Limoneira by 8.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 4,673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Limoneira in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Limoneira

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes.

Featured Stories

