HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 21st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th.

HarborOne Bancorp has a payout ratio of 27.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect HarborOne Bancorp to earn $1.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.7%.

Shares of HONE stock opened at $14.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $693.58 million, a P/E ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.14. HarborOne Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $12.82 and a fifty-two week high of $15.56.

HarborOne Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HONE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $53.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.95 million. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 7.58%. Equities research analysts predict that HarborOne Bancorp will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HONE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of HarborOne Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th.

In other HarborOne Bancorp news, Director Gordon Jezard sold 83,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $1,269,760.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,799.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 335.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 61,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 47,231 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in HarborOne Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $713,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 38,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 8,974 shares in the last quarter. 54.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, and consumer loans, including indirect automobile lease loans.

