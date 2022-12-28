Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) versus Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) Critical Comparison

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) and Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.1% of Commerce Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.3% of Itaú Unibanco shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Commerce Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Itaú Unibanco shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Commerce Bancshares and Itaú Unibanco’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Commerce Bancshares $1.41 billion 5.95 $530.77 million $3.70 18.05 Itaú Unibanco $36.27 billion 1.24 $4.96 billion $0.56 8.20

Dividends

Itaú Unibanco has higher revenue and earnings than Commerce Bancshares. Itaú Unibanco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Commerce Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Commerce Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $1.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Itaú Unibanco pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Commerce Bancshares pays out 28.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Itaú Unibanco pays out 26.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Commerce Bancshares has raised its dividend for 53 consecutive years and Itaú Unibanco has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Itaú Unibanco is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk and Volatility

Commerce Bancshares has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Itaú Unibanco has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Commerce Bancshares and Itaú Unibanco, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Commerce Bancshares 0 3 0 0 2.00 Itaú Unibanco 0 0 4 0 3.00

Commerce Bancshares currently has a consensus target price of $71.30, suggesting a potential upside of 6.60%. Itaú Unibanco has a consensus target price of $6.33, suggesting a potential upside of 37.98%. Given Itaú Unibanco’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Itaú Unibanco is more favorable than Commerce Bancshares.

Profitability

This table compares Commerce Bancshares and Itaú Unibanco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Commerce Bancshares 31.86% 16.45% 1.37% Itaú Unibanco 10.97% 17.42% 1.36%

Summary

Commerce Bancshares beats Itaú Unibanco on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Commerce Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards. The Commercial segment provides corporate lending, leasing, international, merchant and commercial bank card, and securities safekeeping and bond accounting services; and business products, government deposits, and related commercial cash management services, as well as sells fixed income securities to correspondent banks, corporations, public institutions, municipalities, and individuals. The Wealth segment provides traditional trust and estate planning, advisory and discretionary investment portfolio management, and brokerage services, as well as private banking accounts. The company also offers private equity investment, securities brokerage, insurance agency, specialty lending, and leasing services, as well as online and mobile banking services. It operates through a network of 287 locations in Missouri, Kansas, Illinois, Oklahoma, and Colorado, as well as commercial offices. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri.

About Itaú Unibanco

(Get Rating)

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies. The Wholesale Bank segment offers corporate and investment banking activities, including its middle-market banking business. The Activities with the Market and Corporation segment deals with the result arising from capital surplus, subordinated debt surplus and the net balance of tax credits and debts. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

