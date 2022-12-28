ARMOR (ARMOR) Trading 0.5% Lower Over Last Week

ARMOR (ARMOR) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 28th. One ARMOR token can currently be bought for $0.0049 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges. ARMOR has a total market capitalization of $353,094.62 and $15,571.20 worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ARMOR has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About ARMOR

ARMOR launched on January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,701,072 tokens. The official message board for ARMOR is medium.com/@armor.fi. ARMOR’s official website is armor.fi. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ARMOR

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ??? coverage for user funds across various protocols.Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system.”

